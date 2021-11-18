Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Hits $12.84 on Top Exchanges

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.84 or 0.00022796 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $45.03 million and $8.71 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00070266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00072505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00093305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.75 or 0.07150620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,289.99 or 0.99958633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

