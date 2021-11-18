Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) PT Lowered to $18.00

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.74. Manchester United has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 614.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 574,017 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the period.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.