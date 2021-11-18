Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $6.00. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 64,650 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $69.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 116.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth $2,006,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 142,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

