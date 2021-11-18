Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,482 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

