Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 4.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

