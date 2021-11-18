Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the October 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MRRTY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 24,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Marfrig Global Foods has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $5.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.2693 dividend. This is an increase from Marfrig Global Foods’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

