Mariner LLC Acquires 6,600 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 11.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 18.0% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 40.4% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.24.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

