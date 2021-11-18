Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho cut their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NYSE AEE opened at $85.49 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

