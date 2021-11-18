Mariner LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.