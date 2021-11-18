Mariner LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 114.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 517.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $174,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $64.52 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $66.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.