Mariner LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Snap by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 11.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 24.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

NYSE SNAP opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.38. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.19 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of -129.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,356,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,734,555 shares of company stock valued at $107,968,486 in the last three months.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

