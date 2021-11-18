Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

