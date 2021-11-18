Mariner LLC Raises Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NuStar Energy worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after buying an additional 7,736,142 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after buying an additional 427,205 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after buying an additional 362,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 285,562 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE NS opened at $16.25 on Thursday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The business had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

