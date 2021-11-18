Mariner LLC Sells 6,487 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 27.9% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 61.1% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

