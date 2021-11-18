Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the October 14th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
MRTMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 211,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,242. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Maritime Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20.
About Maritime Resources
