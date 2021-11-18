Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the October 14th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MRTMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 211,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,242. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Maritime Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.20.

Get Maritime Resources alerts:

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.