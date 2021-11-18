MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $366,649.92 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $15.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.11. 19,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $410.36 and a 200 day moving average of $444.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $601.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.71.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

