Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markforged in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Markforged alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:MKFG opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Markforged has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,643,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.