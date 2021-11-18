Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.50. 1,232,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 29,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

