Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 113,423 Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,423 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 3.02% of Super League Gaming worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLGG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super League Gaming by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 69,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Super League Gaming by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Super League Gaming by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

SLGG stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Jung purchased 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Evan Edelman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

