Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 361,979 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 2,458.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of SSR Mining worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,517,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,048,000 after purchasing an additional 456,491 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $12,472,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.