Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 550,188 Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 550,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 6.70% of Thimble Point Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMA. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,885,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Thimble Point Acquisition by 139.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,715,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,021 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $7,353,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $7,164,000.

THMA stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

