Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 599,992 Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 599,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.18% of Glass Houses Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:GLHA opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.