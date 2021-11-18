Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 605,163 MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 605,163 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of MarketWise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketWise by 1,019.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,606 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $1,027,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $4,137,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTW. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

