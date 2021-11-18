Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,359.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $27,829,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.36.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $356.00 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.93 and a 12-month high of $358.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of -184.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock valued at $100,639,481. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

