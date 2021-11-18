Marshall Wace LLP Buys 13,677 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 146.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after buying an additional 210,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $262.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.00 and its 200 day moving average is $263.80. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

