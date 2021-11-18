Marshall Wace LLP Buys 21,860 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2,022.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 19.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 841.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,431 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 108.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 334,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,034,000 after acquiring an additional 173,833 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

Coupa Software stock opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,854 shares of company stock valued at $29,506,052 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

