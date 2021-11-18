Marshall Wace LLP Buys 48,751 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.79% of Vital Farms worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vital Farms by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.92 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

