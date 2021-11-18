Marshall Wace LLP Buys 92,414 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,414 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.71% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.