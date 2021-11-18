Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 624,975 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 624,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.61% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $2,940,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $6,860,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $980,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACTD opened at $9.82 on Thursday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.