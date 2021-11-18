Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,743 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.13 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

