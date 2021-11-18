Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 439.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of AbCellera Biologics worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,454,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after buying an additional 5,097,178 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,428,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after buying an additional 1,569,844 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

