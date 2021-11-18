Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,724 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.54% of PLx Pharma worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

PLXP stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $296.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.49.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

PLXP has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

