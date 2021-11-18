Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.16 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.97.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.