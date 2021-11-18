Marshall Wace LLP Has $6.01 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Cinemark worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,060 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

