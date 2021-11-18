Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,937 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of LG Display worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 308.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LG Display by 9,607.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 299,661 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 1,005.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 220,198 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in LG Display by 3,045.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 109,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in LG Display by 37.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPL opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPL. Nomura cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA cut LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.00.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

