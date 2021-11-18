Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,981 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.89% of Hess Midstream worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $821.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

