Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,515 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of New Fortress Energy worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

NFE opened at $27.99 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.93%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

