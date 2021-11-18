Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 523,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.53% of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,265,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,640,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,640,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,640,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTPA opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

