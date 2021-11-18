Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $5.27 Million Investment in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 543,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 8.03% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000.

FRSG opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

