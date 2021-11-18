Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $6.02 Million Investment in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

NASDAQ:CPARU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

