Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 10,269 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.83.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $177.19 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.73.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

