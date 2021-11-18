Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 106,415 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1,146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,415 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

