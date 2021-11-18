Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 8,772 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.37% of Textainer Group worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Textainer Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Textainer Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 230.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:TGH opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.29. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $41.24.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

