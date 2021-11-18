Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 994,727 Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 8,845.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 994,727 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Telecom Argentina worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE TEO opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 23.6%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -267.85%.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

