Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,699 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.62% of Cango worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cango alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31. Cango Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $654.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. The company had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.