Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,629 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,565 shares of company stock worth $134,172,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Shares of CG opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

