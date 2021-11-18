Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.80% of Orchid Island Capital worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 702,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 567,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 289,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

ORC opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.45 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -975.00%.

ORC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

