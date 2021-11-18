Marshall Wace LLP Sells 123,199 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $115.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $119.92.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

