Marshall Wace LLP Sells 159,466 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,466 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.79% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $768.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

