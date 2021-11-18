Marshall Wace LLP Sells 72,998 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,998 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of TechnipFMC worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,960 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $6.72 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.